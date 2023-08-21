Among the trending movies on Netflix right now, there is, according to Reel Good, one of the most critically acclaimed crime thrillers starring the iconic duo of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. And, no, it’s no The Godfather II.

The film was directed by Michael Mann, who is known, precisely, for working on crime dramas, both in movies and television, as well as for his elegantly stylized realism. Among his most famous movies are “Collateral” with Tom Cruise, as well as the sports drama “Ford vs Ferrari.”

Of course, De Niro and Al Pacino are well known for their legendary careers, in which they have shared the screen many times. After working together in the sequel of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic “The Godfather,” they teamed up for this epic crime thriller.

‘Heat,’ the crime thriller with De Niro and Al Pacino to watch on Netflix

“Heat” (1995) revolves around the interactions between a skilled and determined LAPD detective named Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and a highly skilled professional thief named Neil McCauley (De Niro). Hanna is relentless in his pursuit of McCauley’s criminal gang, who are known for their meticulous planning and precision in executing high-stakes heists.

The movie. is loosely based on the pursuit of criminal Neil McCauley by Chicago police officer Chuck Adamson. Apart from De Niro and Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Jon Voight, and Natalie Portman appear in supporting roles.

The movie is often praised for its direction, engaging performances, and its exploration of the moral gray areas in the lives of its characters, garnering cult status in the years since its release. Mann announced a sequel in 2022, based on his novel, Heat 2.