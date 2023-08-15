In 2019, one of the most acclaimed movies of recent years was released, featuring a star-studded cast. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino were the ones who starred in the title that is now one of the most-watched on Netflix.

The gangster drama was directed by one of the most acclaimed directors in the film industry: Martin Scorsese. Of course, if there was anyone who could bring together such high-caliber actors it was the iconic filmmaker.

The movie was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2020 but did not win in any category. However, the project amassed over 350 nominations in total, winning 80 other awards at various ceremonies during the same year.

The Irishman, the Netflix’s most acclaimed gangster thriller

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci are not only three of the most iconic and respected figures of the era, but they were also responsible for starring in The Irishman. The movie is a Netflix production that continues to be a major trend.

The story follows Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran, conman, and hitman, as he recalls his involvement in the murder of union leader Jimmy Hoffa, which ended up becoming one of the country’s greatest unsolved mysteries.

Stephen Graham, Ray Romano, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Jack Huston, Jesse Plemons, Kathrine Narducci, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Stephen Graham, and Paul Herman are some of the stars that make up the movie’s cast.