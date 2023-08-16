Currently on Netflix, the most-watched movie is the action thriller “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. If you’re among those who have already enjoyed that film and are in search of a similar watch, this movie starring Jessica Chastain, Tom Hardy, and Shia LaBeouf could be a perfect option.

As an Academy Award winner, Chastain stands as one of the most renowned actresses of her generation. She has showcased her talent across various genres with titles like A Most Violent Year, Miss Sloane, Molly’s Game, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

On the other hand, Hardy is, of course, well-known for his appearances in movies and TV shows such as Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, and Peaky Blinders. These two, plus several other A-listers including Labeouf, delivered an incredible performance in this dramathat is worth watching.

‘Lawless,’ the action drama you can’t afford to miss on Netflix

Directed by John Hillcoat, “Lawless” (2012) stands as an acclaimed crime drama film based on Matt Bondurant’s historical novel “The Wettest County in the World” (2008). Apart from LaBeouf, Chastain, and Hardy, the remaining cast includes Gary Oldman, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, and Guy Pearce.

Written by Nick Cave, the film narrates the tale of a brutal feud involving three bootlegging siblings: Forrest (Hardy), Howard (Clarke), and Jack Bondurant (LaBeouf). At the center of the conflict is the merciless lawman Charley Rakes (Pearce), who endeavors to dismantle the brothers’ moonshine enterprise during the Prohibition era.

The movie received both positive and mixed reviews, achieving a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critical consensus reads, “”Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed, Lawless doesn’t quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it’s too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss.”