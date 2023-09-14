One Piece has become one of the series of the year. Netflix’s adaptation of the 1997 Japanese manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda is not only the current number 1 TV show globally, with 19,300,000 views, but has also received positive reviews, being universally acclaimed.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the main five members of the Straw Hat Pirates. One of the most experienced actors of the show is Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro.

He has been part of other manga’s adaptations such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I (2017), Tokyo Ghoul S (2019) and, most recently, Knights of the Zodiac (2023). However, if you want to watch another one of his roles, you can check out this film available on Netflix.

‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Final’ with Mackenyu: A Must-Watch on Netflix

“Rurouni Kenshin: The Final” is a 2021 Japanese live-action film, the fourth installment in the Rurouni Kenshin film series, and based on the manga series of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

The film adapts the manga series’ final arc, although it introduces some unique story elements. It primarily revolves around Yukishiro Enishi (Mackenyu), the leader of the Shanghai mafia, who orchestrates multiple terrorist attacks as a means to torment the former assassin Himura Kenshin. Enishi’s quest for revenge stems from Kenshin’s involvement in the death of his sister, Yukishiro Tomoe, during the Bakumatsu period. This vendetta sets the stage for a gripping showdown between the two main characters and their respective allies.

The movie boasts a talented cast, including Takeru Satoh, Emi Takei, Yusuke Iseya, Munetaka Aoki, Yū Aoi, Tao Tsuchiya, Ryunosuke Kamiki, and Yōsuke Eguchi.