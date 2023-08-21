The superhero genre has been dominating the film industry for the past decade. While Marvel and DC are the two most known brands, there are always some less biggest projects that can surprise. One of them is this movie starring Charlize Theron, that received great reviews.

Theron, of course, isn’t a stranger to action movies. She has starred in well known films of the genre such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster, Atomic Blonde, Fast and Furious, Fast X, and several others.

However, one of the most recent is this movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is known for projects such as Love & Basketball (2000), Disappearing Acts (2000), The Secret Life of Bees (2008), and Beyond the Lights (2014).

‘The Old Guard,’ Charlize Theron’s movie on Netflix

The Old Guard was released in 2020, and it follows a group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves who discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.

It was written by Greg Rucka, based on his comic book of the same name. The film also stars KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The movie received positive reviews, and it was one of the most-successful releases on the platform at the time. According to Netflix, the movie was viewed by 78 million households in October of 2020, three months after its release.