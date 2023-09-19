Ben Hardy is one of the current actors, especially after having premiered the rom-com Love at First Sight four days ago on Netflix. He has been a part of several classics, and one of them is an action thriller.

This is a movie directed by Michael Bay, which was based on a screenplay written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Many recognized figures from the industry were part of the main cast in this production that lasted over two hours.

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Buried and The Proposal) is one of them, and he leads the plot as the main protagonist. Here, check which title has become a trend on the platform…

6 Underground, the trending action thriller with Hardy and Reynolds on Netflix

6 Underground was released in 2019 and brought together several talented actors for the movie directed by Michael Bay (Transformers), which had its big debut on the Netflix catalog.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Ben Hardy, the main cast included Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona and Dave Franco. While Corey Hawkins and Lior Raz also had supporting roles in the film.

The story follows six millionaires from different parts of the world who fake their own deaths and form an elite vigilante squad to take down notorious criminals, leaving their past behind to change the future.