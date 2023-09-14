Gary Oldman is not only one of the top-tier actors who have ventured into multiple genres over the years with great success, but he is also the star of one of the action thrillers that shine on Netflix.

The film debuted on the big screen in 2019 and received an R rating, making it filled with fairly graphic content, violence and more. The Harry Potter star shared the spotlight with Olga Kurylenko.

The director and part of the screenplay development for this movie was Zackary Adler, who is known for his work on titles such as The Fall of the Krays, American Romance and Casual Encounters.

The Courier, the Gary Oldman action thriller that is trending on Netflix

The Courier is one of the many successes that Netflix has in its catalog and continues to accumulate views over time. It received mixed reviews, with many stating that the movie makes sense as it progresses towards the end.

The story is set in London and follows a courier who fears nothing and discovers that one of the packages she is supposed to transport contains a bomb intended for a crime witness. She decides to save the witness and confront the man who hired her and his henchmen.

Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney, William Moseley, Alicia Agneson, Amit Shah and Craig Conway are some of the many actors who have appeared in the action-suspense movie.