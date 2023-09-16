Netflix has an abundance of action and suspense thrillers in its catalog. Some time ago, the platform decided to add one of the classics of the genre, which starred Saoirse Ronan (The Lovely Bones and Lady Bird).

The movie you’re referring to is directed by Joe Wright, with a screenplay written by David Farr. The two-time BAFTA award-winning filmmaker is also known for other titles like Pride & Prejudice, Darkest Hour and Atonement.

The soundtrack for the film based on Seth Lochhead‘s novel was created by the English electronic music duo, The Chemical Brothers. Several stars were part of the cast, including Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana.

Hanna, the action-crime thriller that’s trending on Netflix

Hanna made its big-screen debut in 2011 and has since become a classic within the action and spy genre, particularly among users of the streaming giant. In total, the movie managed to win 8 awards and received 26 nominations.

The story follows a sixteen-year-old girl who was raised by her father to be the perfect assassin and is sent on a mission across Europe, pursued by a ruthless intelligence agent and his operatives.

Despite Saoirse Ronan being the main star, several prominent figures joined her as the main cast. Among them were Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana, Vicky Krieps, Paris Arrowsmith, Tim Beckmann and John Macmillan.