Netflix is always a good option to turn to when you’re in the mood to watch animated series for adults. This morning, they premiered the fifth season of one of their most acclaimed shows.

The American cartoonist Matt Groening, who is also responsible for The Simpsons, was the one who brought the idea to the screen. It was produced by The ULULU Company for the video-on-demand platform.

It is confirmed that this edition will be the last and will consist of a total of ten episodes. Here, check out which title has become a trend today and could enter the global top 10…

Season 5 of Disenchantment shines on Netflix

Disenchantment has released its final episodes this morning, and fans have wasted no time hitting play to finally discover the long-awaited conclusion of the storyline that has captivated thousands of viewers since August 2018.

The story follows Princess Tiabeanie, “Bean”, who is disgruntled by her impending arranged marriage to Prince Merkimer. She then meets Luci, a demon, and Elfo, an elf, and things become exciting and dangerous.

Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman and others were part of the cast and lent their voices to the main characters for quite some time.