A new foreign production has been added to Netflix‘s catalog this morning, and it comes from Saudi Arabia. It’s a comedy directed by Sultan Al Abdulmohsen, with the first season consisting of six episodes.

The main cast includes Alhashmi Alfaisal, Naeema Alhumaidi, Joud Alsufyani and Mohammed Bakhsh. These stars were selected through casting, and many consider them significant figures in the industry in their country.

Each episode has a duration of half an hour and the arrival of a second part has not been confirmed yet. We’ll have to wait to see if it has indeed been successful and garnered a high number of viewers to determine the show‘s future.

Tahir’s House, the new Arabic series that is trending on Netflix

Tahir’s House premiered its first season this morning, and it is expected to quickly rise to become one of the most-watched foreign productions. This isn’t the first time a series from Saudi Arabia has achieved a high ranking within the top 10.

The story is a sitcom and follows a family of amateur entrepreneurs who must come together to turn their failing fish market into a successful business, but expanding is not easy.