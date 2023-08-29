Netflix continues to add successes to its catalog, and this time it was the turn of a success by Chadwick Boseman, which was released in 2016. Yesterday marked the 3-year anniversary of his passing, and multiple stars paid tribute to him.

The movie is not only a biography of one of the most popular artists of all time, but the project has also brought great popularity to the actor from Black Panther, thanks to his performance.

The streaming platform has refreshed its top 10 and its trends. The biopic has cemented its place as one of these, all thanks to its users from different parts of the world….

Get on Up, the James Brown’s biopic with Chadwick Boseman

Get on Up is one of the most acclaimed dramas starring the star and portrays the story of one of the masters of Funk, who has left a legacy like few others. This week, the movie has become trending in the United States.

It’s a chronicle of James Brown‘s rise from extreme poverty to becoming one of the most influential musicians in history. Boseman brings the icon to life during the two and a half hours that the film lasts.

Chadwick had great co-stars, and some of the standout figures include Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis, Fred Melamed, Dan Aykroyd, Lennie James, Jill Scott, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer and Aloe Blacc.