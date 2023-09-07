Netflix has been updating its top 10 daily, and this time, another foreign title has become part of the new trends. It’s the third production from outside the American industry to land in the catalog this week.

It’s a series directed by Pedro Amorim, Leandro Hassum and Carol Minêm. The first season consists of a total of eight episodes, all of which are already available for streaming in the United States.

It’s not the first time that a foreign sitcom has managed to build a solid viewer base, and it’s expected that this Brazilian production will make quite an impact, both in its home country and on a global scale.

Reporting for Duty is the new trending sitcom on Netflix

Reporting for Duty, also known by the title B.O., is Netflix‘s new sitcom that has been noted as one of the recent trends. It hasn’t entered the top 10 yet, but it’s competing with other titles to secure a spot.

“When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad”, describes the official synopsis of the first season of the show.

Leandro Hassum, Luciana Paes, Jefferson Schroeder, Taumaturgo Ferreira, Digao Ribeiro, Babu Carreira, Caue Campos and Josie Antello are the stars that make up the main cast in the new sitcom.