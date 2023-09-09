Netflix continues its regular routine, and it has become customary for users to have new and interesting titles almost every week. Yesterday, not only did some K-dramas and crime series arrive, but also many foreign productions.

One of them hails from Chile and is a fantasy, suspense, and comedy film that you can’t miss. It was directed by Pablo Larraín, who is known for his work on Jackie with Natalie Portman and Spencer with Kristen Stewart.

Many well-known Spanish-speaking actors were chosen to be part of the main cast, but one of the leading actors is Alfredo Castro. Here, check out the trending film that you should watch…

El Conde, the Chilean movie that shines on Netflix

El Conde is the new horror-comedy film that has arrived on Netflix to make users laugh for nearly two hours. Although it’s not yet part of the Top 10, it’s expected to compete on the list soon.

The story was written by Guillermo Calderón in collaboration with the director and revolves around Augusto Pinochet, who isn’t dead but is an aged vampire. After living 250 years in this world, he has decided to die once and for all.

Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Antonia Zegers, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz, Catalina Guerra and Marcial Tagle are some of the actors who have been part of the acclaimed film.