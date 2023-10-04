While some films receive critical acclaim upon their release, others are ahead of their time and initially face negative reactions before ultimately achieving cult classic status. This crime gangster drama, starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, falls into the latter category.

As one of the most prominent actors of the New Hollywood movement in the 1970s, Al Pacino collaborated with another filmmaker who epitomized that era: Brian De Palma. Despite their track record of successful films, this particular movie proved to be a critical disappointment.

The film grossed $66 million at the global box office, against a reported budget of almost $37 million. Its initial reception was fairly negative, primarily due to its excessive violence, profanity, and graphic drug use. However, in the years that followed, it gradually earned a reputation as one of the greatest crime thrillers of all time.

‘Scarface,’ a classic gangster drama to watch on Netflix

‘Scarface’ tells the gripping tale of Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a Cuban refugee who arrives in Miami penniless during the Mariel boatlift and rises to become a powerful drug lord. Loosely based on the 1929 novel of the same name and serving as a remake of the 1932 film, this movie also features Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Robert Loggia.

Renowned screenwriters and directors like Martin Scorsese have praised the film. Actually, Scorsese and Robert De Niro were first considered for the project while it was on pre-production.

Also, ‘Scarface’ has left an indelible mark on pop culture, particularly in hip-hop music, as well as in comic books, television shows, and video games. ‘Scarface’ has undeniably earned its place as a cult classic. Now, you can watch it on Netflix.