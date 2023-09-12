Emma Stone is set to wander the world with her starring performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” which is coming from winning the Golden Lion at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. However, here we’re remembering one of her early roles in this post-apocalyptic comedy that is now a cult-classic.

Before her acclaimed performances in “La La Land,” “The Favourite” or “Birdman,” Stone also won esteem for her comedic roles in movies such as “Easy A” and “Crazy Stupid Love,” but this one might be her first breakthrough role.

In this movie, which you can stream on Netflix in the US, she stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Amber Heard and Bill Murray. Check out more about it, including its title, director, plot and reception.

‘Zombieland,’ the horror comedy with Emma Stone you can watch on Netflix

The film is “Zombieland” (2009), which was directed by Ruben Fleischer. It follows a group of survivors navigating a world overrun by zombies, each using a city or state name as their nickname to avoid forming personal attachments.

Columbus (Eisenberg), a neurotic and rule-following college student, forms an unlikely partnership with Tallahassee (Harrelson), a rugged and zombie-killing expert. Along the way, they encounter Wichita (Stone) and her younger sister Little Rock (Breslin), who are con artists trying to survive.

“Zombieland” is known for its witty humor and pop culture references. The movie was well-received by both audiences and critics, and its success led to a sequel, “Zombieland: Double Tap,” released in 2019, which reunited the original cast.