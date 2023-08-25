A few years back, Hugh Grant and Joe Keery teamed up with Netflix to create one of the most popular comedy productions. Despite criticism of the first installment, its sequel received all the praise.

It’s a mockumentary directed by Jack Clough (Skins and People Just Do Nothing) and Josh Ruben (Scare Me and Werewolves Within). The ones responsible for writing the screenplay are Ben Caudell, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The comedy special features a set of fictional characters discussing the news events of the U.S. in 2021, including the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine misinformation and Big Tech.

Death to 2021, the classic comedy dockumentary on Netflix

Death to 2021 is the satire produced by Netflix that premiered two years ago and solidified itself as one of the best comedies of the year, largely due to its star-studded cast.

It’s a sequel to Death to 2020, which received harsh criticism. The comic retrospective history mixes archival footage and scripted sketches to review all the terror and occasional delights that 2021 had to offer.

Joe Keery, Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, William Jackson Harper, Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Diane Morgan and Cristin Milioti are the cast members of the comedy special that joined the streaming giant’s catalog in 2021.