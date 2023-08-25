Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston are the trio that everyone needed to see in a comedy movie and 20 years ago, fans’ wishes came true as they starred in a major hit.

This project was directed by Tom Shadyac and was written by Steve Koren, Mark O’Keefe and Steve Oedekerk. The filmmaker behind the camera is known for being responsible for Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Netflix is the streaming giant that has given a home to the acclaimed title. Since its addition to the catalog, it has become one of the most recognized comedic thrillers among users and has already been classified as a classic.

Bruce Almighty, the comedy with three A-list actors that is on Netflix

Bruce Almighty made its big-screen debut in 2003 when the three main actors were at the peak of their careers and were the stars of the moment. Currently, it’s part of Netflix and is one of the most acclaimed classics by subscribers.

The story follows Bruce Nolan, a man (Jim Carrey) who complains about God (Morgan Freeman) too often and is granted omnipotent powers to show him how challenging it is to run the world.

The main cast is composed of Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Baker Hall, Catherine Bell, Lisa Ann Walter, Steve Carell, Nora Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Eddie Jemison, Tony Bennett and Sally Kirkland.