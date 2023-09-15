Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas starred in one of the most well-known classic dramas among Netflix users, as it has become a trend on more than one occasion and has received significant acclaim.

It’s a movie directed by Steven Soderbergh, who has also worked on other projects such as Traffic, Behind the Candelabra and Erin Brockovich. The screenplay was crafted by Scott Z. Burns.

The dramedy is a biographical movie based on the book by Jake Bernstein, Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite. Here, check which one it is…

The Laundromat is the must-watch dramatic thriller on Netflix

The Laundromat is one of Netflix‘s gems that has been starred by some of the most well-known figures in Hollywood, and despite receiving mixed reviews, it’s a favorite among the platform’s users.

After its theatrical release in 2019, the two men at the center of the film, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, decided to sue the streaming service to prevent the movie from being released, but they were unsuccessful in doing so.

The story follows a group of journalists who unearth over 11 million documents that link political figures from around the world to secret bank accounts enabling them to commit tax fraud.

Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, AJ Meijer, Arsenio Castellanos, Lucy Morningstar, James Cromwell, Jeff Michalski, David Schwimmer, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Melissa Rauch are some of the actors who were present.