Netflix has multiple titles in the documentary genre, but those that have proven to be favorites among users, based on their viewership numbers, are the ones related to crime and real-life stories.

This early morning, a British production of this kind was added to the catalog, and it has quickly become a docu-series that you shouldn’t miss, as it is considered one of the most intriguing of the week.

The miniseries is an original work of the streaming platform, so the first season can only be streamed through the service. At the moment, it consists of only three episodes, all of which were released together.

Who Killed Jill Dando? is the new trending crime docu-series on Netflix

Who Killed Jill Dando? is the new docu-series that you can’t miss if you’re a fan of crime documentaries, especially those that portray real-life stories. It’s a 100% original production by Netflix.

The three episodes of this comprehensive documentary revisit the tragic murder of the popular television presenter Jill Dando in 1999, a case that continues to baffle experts and the public.

The presenter was known as one of the most beloved figures in British television, often described as the “Princess Diana of TV”. The only actor credited in the series so far is Gareth Snow, who portrays Barry George.