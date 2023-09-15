Netflix not only premiered a new season of one of its most well-known crime and prison-related documentaries but it is also part of the list of original productions on the streaming platform.

It’s a show that already has seven seasons, and its latest episodes were released early this morning. So far, there have been only four new installments, bringing the total number of episodes to 27.

Only two prominent figures make up the cast of this new edition of the docu-series, and continuing as the host is Raphael Rowe, who has been part of the show from the beginning. Check out the trending title…

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, the trending docu-series on Netflix

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons finally premiered its seventh season early this morning on Netflix. In addition to being one of the most successful docu-series, it’s also one of the longest-running, as it has been on the air since 2016.

The new four episodes follow Paul Connelly, a crime journalist, as he travels to the world’s toughest prisons to once again experience their overcrowding and strict discipline.

In addition to Paul and Raphael, another member of the cast in the new season is Marios El Khoury, a prisoner who provides several interviews and is recognized as a true gangster within the prison.