A new documentary has been added to Netflix‘s catalog, and it not only belongs to the crime genre but also portrays the life of one of the most popular thieves in recent years, who was responsible for the largest art heist in the history of France at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris is a one-way journey and not only promises to show you the story from a new perspective but is also starred by the perpetrator himself, Vjeran Tomic. He became famous and earned the nickname Spider-Man but also received an eight-year prison sentence.

Jamie Roberts was the director of the movie, which has a runtime of nearly one and a half hours. The filmmaker is known for having a substantial repertoire of documentaries to his name, including titles like Escape from Kabul, First Cut and Four Hours at the Capitol.

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris, the new trending documentary on Netflix

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris has debuted on Netflix just a few hours ago, and it is likely to become one of the most-watched movies on the platform, especially for the way it offers a fresh perspective on the popular heist of the century that France experienced.

We’ll have to wait for Flix Patrol to confirm it, but in the meantime, it’s the perfect time to hit play and delve deeper into this intriguing story. Vjeran Tomic is part of the cast, and the narrative includes unseen images, as well as archival footage and new interviews.

The real case took place on May 20, 2010, when Tomic broke into the Museum of Modern Art in Paris through a window, managing to steal five paintings by some of the most famous artists in history: Picasso, Matisse, Modigliani, Braque and Léger. Each of them was valued at tens of millions of euros.

The one who took on the task of reconstructing the story was the journalist Jake Halpern, who had a nearly year-and-a-half-long correspondence with the thief, who was nicknamed the Spider-Man. The writer managed to piece together some of Tomic’s personal life, as well as some details of the case, in an article for The New Yorker.

What has happened to Vjeran Tomic?

Vjeran Tomic managed to steal like no other in the history of France, and as a result, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. His name became widely recognized across the country, and many know him as the Spider-Man of Paris. In 2010, he became known for his ability to climb buildings and break into museums and art galleries to steal valuable artworks.

The heist of the century was carried out by three individuals, but the most well-known turned out to be Tomic, and after everything that happened, one of his closest friends described him as “brutal and a bit wild”. Despite being the most famous within the case, all of them ended up receiving a sentence.

Jean-Michel Corvez, the antique art dealer who orchestrated the theft, received a seven-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, Yonathan Birn, who stored the paintings and confessed to destroying them out of fear of being discovered, was sentenced to six years in prison.