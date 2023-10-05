Netflix has been a pioneer in original productions, and one of them is a crime series that is not only one of the most successful but has also just premiered its third season worldwide.

The trend is led by Omar Sy, who is known for his roles as Driss in Intouchables and Bishop in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The episodes were directed by Louis Leterrier, along with Hugo Gélin, Ludovic Bernard and Marcela Said.

The series is a creation of George Kay, which has been in existence for two years now. It had its big debut in 2021 and since then, it has become one of the favorites among American viewers. Here, check out what the new title is…

Lupin premiered its third season on Netflix

Lupin has returned to Netflix with its third part, and viewers should brace themselves for the legendary finale it will offer. The new six episodes are already available on the streaming giant, as they were all released together.

This time, the story is at an advanced stage, and the main character, Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), is ready to confront his greatest challenge yet: avenging his father’s death.

Those who have also returned alongside the main star for the final installment of the show include Vincent Cassel, Ludivine Sagnier, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy and Shirine Boutella.