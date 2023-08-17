Netflix’s original movies have starred several stars such as Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and many more. However, not all of them have been well-received by critics. Here’s one project, starring Ben Affleck and other A-listers, which did have a positive reception.

As an actor, writer, and director, the 51-year-old star has earned recognition and critical acclaim for movies such as “Good Will Hunting,” “Gone Girl” and “Argo,” which is probably his most celebrated film.

Recently, he also starred and directed “Air,” which also received favorable reviews. But if you’re looking for a movie that also includes action, adventure and suspense, the one we’d recommend you is…

Triple Frontier, the crime thriller with Ben Affleck on Netflix

“Triple Frontier” (2019), directed by J.C. Chandor, is an action thriller produced by Netflix. Apart from Affleck, the movie stars several A-listers such as Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

The story revolves around a group of former Special Forces operatives who reunite for a daring heist in the sparsely populated triple border region of South America. Struggling with post-military lives, they seize the opportunity to finally achieve financial security by robbing a notorious drug lord’s money stash hidden deep within the jungle.

The film garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it currently has a score of 70% of Rotten Tomatoes. However, there were divided opinions. While some praised its intense action scenes and exploration of complex themes, others found fault with the pacing and character development.