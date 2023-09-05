Netflix has some great titles, but the most popular ones tend to be those that have been acclaimed by critics and awarded at major awards like the Oscars. Jake Gyllenhaalstars in one of them.

It’s a crime thriller that has captivated thousands of users this week and has become one of the most well-known trends. It was written and directed by Dan Gilroy, who is known for Real Steel and Velvet Buzzsaw.

At this point, both the 42-year-old star and the director have built a strong friendship and a great professional bond. After the movie, they worked together on several occasions, bringing to life some of the most popular stories.

Nightcrawler, the crime thriller you must watch on Netflix

Nightcrawler is one of the new trends on Netflix, starring one of the most popular actors in the current film industry. The crime thriller was acclaimed by many, and critics praised Gyllenhaal’s performance.

The story follows Louis Bloom, a desperate con artist searching for a job, who delves into the world of criminal journalism in Los Angeles, blurring the line between observer and participant and becoming the star of his own stories.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Paxton, Rene Russo, Kevin Rahm, Riz Ahmed, Kathleen York and Ann Cusack are some of the stars that make up the main cast of the Oscar-nominated film for Best Writing, Original Screenplay.