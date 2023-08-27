Robert Downey Jr. has firmly established himself as one of the most iconic and beloved actors in Hollywood. Alongside his decades-long career and his remarkable talent as a performer, Downey Jr. is also recognized for his ability to overcome personal challenges. A significant influence on his success and life was the presence of his father, Robert Downey Sr.

Downey Sr., an actor and filmmaker, gained renown for creating movies that represented counterculture and anti-establishment themes in 1960s America. Among his most celebrated works are titles like ‘Putney Swope,’ ‘Chafed Elbows,’ ‘Sticks and Bones,’ and many more.

In the meantime, Downey Jr. made his acting debut at the age of five in his father’s 1970 film ‘Pound.’ Over the course of his extensive acting career, he made seven additional appearances in movies directed by his father. Therefore, it’s not surprising that he chose to pay tribute to his father with a documentary.

‘Sr.,’ the documentary you can watch on Netflix

Titled ‘Sr.,’ the documentary featuring Robert Downey Jr. is available for viewing on Netflix. In this film, Downey Jr. produces and makes an appearance, delving into his relationship with his late father and exploring their respective film careers. The documentary also delves into his creative work and personal themes, including trauma.

The documentary was directed by Chris Smith, known for his work on ‘American Movie.’ In addition to father and son, the film features appearances from notable figures such as Paul Thomas Anderson, Alan Arkin, Mezi Atwood, Sean Hayes, Norman Lear, and Lawrence Wolf.

The documentary received critical acclaim and was honored with the National Board of Review Award for Best Documentary Feature. It holds an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with numerous reviews lauding it as ‘a poignant tribute from a son to his father.