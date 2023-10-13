Tom Cruise is not only one of the most versatile, well-known and acclaimed actors in the Hollywood industry, but he is also one of the most respected figures worldwide. However, he didn’t always start at the top; he had to begin somewhere.

In 1993, he was chosen to be the lead in a dramatic thriller based on the 1991 novel of the same name by writer John Grisham, known for developing crime stories filled with suspense and action. The movie was so successful that it garnered two Oscar nominations.

After its grand debut on the big screen, it became the third highest-grossing film of that year. Critics attributed its commercial success to the appealing cast, with a young Cruise and Gene Hackman as the protagonists.

The Firm is the Oscar-nominated thriller to watch on Netflix

The Firm had its major debut during the ’90s and is not only part of the list of classics on Netflix in the United States, but it is also always one of the best options if you’re in the mood for reliving exciting stories filled with suspense and mystery.

The story follows Mitch, a young attorney who joins a prestigious law firm, only to discover it has a sinister dark side. As time goes on, McDeere begins to suspect that the firm is involved in illegal activities and that they kill any of their lawyers who try to break free from it.

Despite Tom Cruise ultimately securing the lead role, there were other actors considered for the part during the project’s development. Jason Patric was one of the actors considered for the role of Mitch but decided to pass on the opportunity, leading to Cruise taking on the role.

It’s worth noting that, even though Avery Tolar was originally conceived as a male character within the story, there was some discussion about whether Meryl Streep could potentially play the role. However, this idea didn’t progress very far, and the character remained as originally conceived, with Gene Hackman eventually taking on the role.

In addition to the two actors who bring the main lawyers to life, the rest of the cast includes: Jeanne Tripplehorn, Holly Hunter, Hal Holbrook, David Strathairn, Terry Kinney, Wilford Brimley, Sullivan Walker, Gary Busey, Paul Sorvino and Karina Lombard.