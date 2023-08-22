Glenn Close is one of the greatest actors to never have won an Academy Award, despite her eight nominations. One of her nominated performances is this drama for which she received a Golden Globe, a SAG Awards, an Independent Spirit Award and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

The movie was directed by Swedish filmmaker Björn Runge, and it is based on a novel by Meg Wolitzer. The story, which was adapted by Jane Anderson, delves into themes of gender roles, creative partnership, and the complexities of marriage.

Apart from Close, the movie also stars Jonathan Pryce, Annie Starke, Harry Lloyd, Christian Slater, Max Irons, Karin Franz Körlof, Johan Widerberg, Elizabeth McGovern and Alix Wilton Regan. And you can watch it right now on Netflix.

“The Wife” follows the story of Joan Castleman (Close) and her husband Joe Castleman (Pryce). Joe is a renowned and celebrated writer who is about to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. The narrative unfolds in the lead-up to the award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden.

As the story progresses, it becomes evident that there are underlying tensions and secrets within the Castleman marriage. Joan, who has been Joe’s loyal and supportive spouse throughout his career, begins to confront the sacrifices she has made for his success.

The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, particularly for Close’s performance. It also sparked discussions about gender dynamics and recognition in the creative world.