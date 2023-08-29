The popularity of historical and period drama series has remained steadfast in both television and movies. Whether adapting timeless novels or presenting original narratives, these productions consistently captivate audiences.

Among the platforms offering a plethora of options within this genre, Netflix stands out, featuring a range of period dramas to choose from. One such series, though popular upon release in various countries, maintains a lower profile compared to other shows on the platform.

This series has drawn comparisons to other well-known shows like ‘The Crown,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and even Hulu’s ‘The Great,’ starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Like the latter, this series draws inspiration from historical figures but weaves a fictionalized tale around actual events.

‘The Empress,’ an historical period drama to watch on Netflix

Netflix’s royal drama ‘The Empress‘ claimed its spot as one of the most-watched series of 2022, entering the Top 10 charts in several countries following its premiere in September. The show takes inspiration from the life of real Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

However, this series, featuring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant, presents a fictionalized rendition of the monarch’s life and her relationship with Emperor Franz Joseph I. It received rave reviews, holding a 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first season comprised six episodes and concluded with a gripping cliffhanger. Fans need not fret, as Netflix has already greenlit a second season slated for a potential release in 2024. Created by Katharina Eyssen and Lena Stahl, the series offers a captivating exploration of history.