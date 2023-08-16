Period dramas provide an excellent opportunity for escapism, especially when romance is involved. While numerous options are available for streaming, we’d like to recommend a recent adaptation of a classic novel featuring Emma Corrin, which can be found on Netflix.

Corrin, who prefers they/them pronouns, has been steadily building a reputation through their roles in various period dramas. They first gained prominence for their portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of “The Crown,” for which she won a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination, among other accolades.

Additionally, the actor starred alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson in the historical romantic drama “My Policeman,” which received mixed reviews. Thankfully, she had the opportunity to lead another romance drama, this time much better received and it is…

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” featuring Emma Corrin: A Must-Watch Period Drama

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is a romantic drama film starring Corrin and Jack O’Connell. Adapted from D. H. Lawrence‘s novel of the same name, the screenplay was crafted by David Magee.

The narrative revolves around Constance Reid, now Lady Chatterley, who marries Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), a baronet paralyzed from the waist down due to a Great War injury. Subsequently, she embarks on an affair with the gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors.

Critics have lauded the movie, considering it the best adapted rendition of the story. This praise is attributed to the compelling performances and chemistry of Corrin and O’Connell, along with the director’s artistic vision.