Currently on Netflix, several action and mystery thriller films are trending, such as “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot, which holds the number one spot globally on the platform this week. However, if you’re seeking another thrilling experience, this time a suspenseful social tale, this is the movie to consider.

It’s a Polish movie directed by Jan Komasa, one of the most recognized filmmakers in his country. He’s known for movies like “Suicide Room” (2011), “Warsaw 44” (2014), and “Corpus Christi” (2019), which was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In this thriller we’re discussing, Komasa delves into themes of social media, fake news, social class, and various intriguing topics through a gripping script that critics have praised. It even won the Best International Narrative Feature Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

‘The Hater,’ a gripping thriller movie to watch on Netflix

“The Hater” is a 2020 Polish social thriller film written by Mateusz Pacewicz. The cast includes Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Aleksander, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Jacek Koman, Maciej Stuhr, Adam Gradowski, and Jedrzej Wielecki.

The story revolves around Tomasz, a disgraced law student consumed by an obsession with the progressive, upper-class Krasucki family. He takes a job at their public relations company, which unexpectedly leads him into the world of a troll farm. There he becomes proficient in spreading fake news and online hatred, targeting celebrities, internet personalities, and politicians, thereby fueling widespread animosity and violence.

The movie has received positive reviews, with critics praising its “intriguing” moral narrative and its portrayal of how easily people can be manipulated online.