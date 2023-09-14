It’s not the first time that a foreign title arrives on Netflix ready to accumulate views and thousands of fans, quickly making it one of the most-watched. Now, it’s the turn of a Danish production to make its debut.

It premiered just a few hours ago and is already a trending title on the iconic streaming platform. It’s a movie directed by Bille August, with the screenplay written by Anders Frithiof August and Karen Blixen.

The dramatic comedy has a runtime of one hour and 34 minutes, filled with romance, drama, and of course, plenty of humor. Here, check out the new trend that has captivated viewers…

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, the new trending title on Netflix

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction is the new Danish movie that premiered just a few hours ago and is one of the most intriguing offerings on the platform. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it soon find a place within the global Top 10.

The story follows a love expert who is chosen to teach the art of seduction to the shy son of the grand duchess and ends up involved in a scandal… and his own romance.

Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mikkel Boe Folsgaard, Alice E. Bier Zandén, Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Sara-Marie Maltha, Emilie Kroyer Koppel, Emil Aron Dorph, Christopher Lasso and Alban Lendorf are the cast members of the dramatic comedy.