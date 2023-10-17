It’s no surprise that Netflix frequently invests in titles that have global appeal, and many of these are documentaries. Just a few hours ago, the platform added another production of this kind to its catalog and it’s one of the most highly anticipated of the year, especially for fans of the supernatural.

According to TUDUM, there has been only one documented instance of demonic possession officially used as a defense in a murder trial within the legal system of the United States, and the documentary shares some of the story behind this brutal case that has shaken the beliefs of hundreds of believers.

The movie, which is an original production of the platform, delves into the real-life possession case that inspired The Conjuring 3. Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were paranormal investigators, are two of the central figures in the storyline. Here, check out the documentary that you shouldn’t miss…

The Devil on Trial, the new trending dark documentary on Netflix

The Devil on Trial had its big debut on Netflix‘s catalog early this morning. It’s not only a documentary that portrays one of the Warrens’ most famous cases, but it’s also one of the highly anticipated original productions for fans of ghosts, demonic possessions and the horror genre.

This is an informative film that, through reenactments and home videos, investigates the apparent possession of a child and the brutal murder that followed. There weren’t many credited figures in the cast, but Susannah Spearin and Victor Serfaty portrayed the pair of paranormal investigators.

The rest of the cast includes Raine Van Elsacker as Alan Glatzel, Foster Hamilton as David Glatzel, Adam Hunt as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Kathy Rupcic as Judy Glatzel and Arne Cheyenne Johnson himself, who made some cameo appearances through interviews and other types of material.

Is The Devil on Trial based on a real story?

The new documentary-style film is 100% based on a true story (although many may find it hard to believe) and it was directed by Chris Holt, who also wrote the screenplay. It’s the first time that the people involved in the events have come together to tell the story in their own words.

“There are people who tell lies. But I sat with David, Arne, Alan, and Carl for hours and hours, and their stories never changed. I believe they were telling the truth, but it was their interpretation of the truth, not concrete facts. But they believed – and I believed – that what they were saying was true”, the director confessed, according to TUDUM, Netflix’s official complementary site.

Is it necessary to watch The Conjuring 3 before The Devil on Trial?

No! To watch The Devil on Trial, it is not necessary to have seen The Conjuring 3, as the documentary is inspired by the real-life case that served as the basis for the third movie in the franchise starring Vera Farmiga (Orphan and Bates Motel) and Patrick Wilson (Insidious and The Phantom of the Opera).