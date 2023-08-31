Netflix: The must-watch docu-series with Zac Efron if you enjoy 'Secrets of the Blue Zones'

As has been the case for the past couple of months, documentaries have been gaining a lot of strength within Netflix‘s catalog and the global top 10. This week, two productions of this style were added, quickly receiving acclaim.

One of them delves into the concept of Blue Zones with the guidance of experts like Dan Buettner (Africa Trail and If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast), who hosted the four episodes that make up the first season.

This wasn’t the only docu-series that has captured the attention and affection of the streaming giant’s users; quite the opposite. The same happened with a title starring Zac Efron, which was released in 2020.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the health docu-series you must watch on Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron belongs to a larger franchise of series that detail healthy lifestyles connected with nature. The docu-series premiered its first season on Netflix in 2020 and has had two installments.

Throughout the episodes, actor Zac Efron travels the world alongside wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy and sustainable lifestyles. The production has a style very similar to that of Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.

Several stars participated, and many of them were friends of the main protagonists. Among them were Anna Kendrick, Valter D. Longo, Martin Riese, Carmen Yulín Cruz, Bruce Pascoe, Steve Hoffmann and Dave Carter.

In total, the show has 16 episodes across both seasons and has not yet been renewed for a third installment, nor has it been canceled. So, all that’s left to do is wait and see what the future holds for this successful documentary series.