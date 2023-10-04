Netflix has released new titles again this early morning, and two of them are documentaries. One arrived in the form of a movie, with a duration of one and a half hours, which could quickly become a trending topic.

It’s an original production from the streaming giant, directed by Götz Werner and Nicholas de Taranto. Throughout the plot, it explores the intense rivalry between two prominent Swiss mountaineers.

The only ones credited as part of the cast so far were its protagonists: Dani Arnold, who also served as a producer, and Ueli Steck, who appeared through archival footage. Here, check which title is…

Race to the Summit, the new documentary on Netflix

Race to the Summit arrived on the streaming platform just a few hours ago, competing with the docu-series Beckham. Although neither of the two titles is currently in the Top 10, it’s possible that they will earn a spot as the day progresses.

The documentary follows the audacious climbers Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold, who engage in a dangerous rivalry to break speed records on the large north faces of the Swiss Alps.

The first time these climbers crossed paths was in 2008 when both attempted to set a speed record on the north face of the Eiger. Ueli Steck emerged victorious, but they continued to build a friendship over the years.