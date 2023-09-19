Netflix users have been leaning towards documentaries in recent months, and many of them have earned a spot in the Top 10, both globally and in the United States. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons was one of them.

During the early hours of Tuesday, September 19th, the streaming giant once again refreshed its catalog, and this time, it was a movie about sports and family that has quickly become a trend just hours after its release.

Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber) is the one who narrates the story in the movie, which has a duration of one hour and thirty minutes. Here, check out the title starring Mike Veeck and Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses)…

The Saint of Second Chances, the new Sports documentary on Netflix

The Saint of Second Chances is the new documentary-style film directed by Jeff Malmberg and Morgan Neville, which tells the story of the journey of one of the most well-known baseball players.

The plot portray a baseball dynasty based on fun and a disco music event that nearly destroys everything. The documentary follows Mike Veeck and examines a historic comeback.

Bill Veeck, Jeff Daniels, Charlie Day, Darryl Strawberry, Elliot Berk, Tom Billett, Ila Borders, Dave Dombrowski, Abigail Gore, Marianne Haaland, Annie Huidekoper and Tony LaRussa are some of the figures that make up the cast.