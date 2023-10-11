Netflix has been heavily investing in documentaries this year, and they have not only proven to be among the most popular original productions but also favorites among many users worldwide. One of the latest additions falls into the investigative genre.

The miniseries arrived in the catalog just a few hours ago, and although it hasn’t entered the list of the most-watched titles yet, it has become one of the most promising titles so far. The first season consists of a total of four episodes, with only Allen Gladstone credited in the cast.

R.J. Cutler directed the episodes, all of which were released together on the service. The story is based on the book by New York Times reporter Jamie Ducharme. Undoubtedly, the plot may interest not only those who smoke but also those who have tried vaping.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul, the new documentary to watch on Netflix

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul made its debut on Netflix in the early hours of October 11, and since then, it has been gaining viewers both globally and in the United States. Although many are against e-cigarettes, the documentary does not take a stance against them but also doesn’t encourage their use.

The four episodes depict how an emerging e-cigarette company becomes a multibillion-dollar corporation until an epidemic causes its success to dissipate. It also examines the mistakes made by Juul’s executives, including their marketing to a younger audience.

Former Juul employees reveal the truth in the Netflix series

While Allen Gladstone, the former talent recruiter for Juul, is the only one credited in the cast so far, many industry professionals have been involved in the project. Tobacco historian Robert Proctor and Ralph Eschenbach, one of the early investors in the company, are among them.

The involvement of employees from the company in sharing their perspectives during the material is notable. Some have agreed that the story is deep enough to warrant a comprehensive analysis.

Variety spoke with the Emmy-nominated director who helmed the series, and when asked why he wanted to be a part of it, he stated that the book was his driving force, as well as the fact that “the central narrative of our time is the unintended consequences of big technology”.