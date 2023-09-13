Netflix has added a new title to its catalog, and it’s one of the most interesting documentaries of the moment, which takes you right into the center of the ring of one of the most renowned wrestling centers.

The first season of the docuseries consists of a total of seven episodes, which showcase the center located in Louisville, which in its glory days served as a training ground for figures like Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Dave Bautista.

Greg Whiteley is the one who directed the series, which was produced by the streaming giant and BBC Studios Los Angeles. Here, check out the trending title that you must watch if you’re a wrestling fan…

Wrestlers, the trending new docuseries on Netflix

Wrestlers is the new docuseries that has arrived on Netflix to become a favorite, not only for users but also for wrestling fans and even WWE enthusiasts. This time, it tells the story of OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling).

The official IMDb synopsis states that the episodes follow the new owners of a renowned professional wrestling organization and a group of promising stars who are trying to make their mark beyond the ring.

While Tudum ensured that the wrestling center will showcase the star Al Snow battling financial burdens, new owners and the drama among the wrestlers, balancing their in-ring personas and keeping their dreams of professional wrestling alive.

Elizabeth Hile, Justin Coburn, Blanco Loco, Daniel Spencer, Matt Jones, Bryan Kennison and Shannon Grigsby are some of the stars who joined Al Snow to make up the main cast of the first season.