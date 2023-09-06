Netflix has released a new documentary early this morning, and it’s only been a few hours, but users haven’t taken long to turn it into a trending topic in the United States. It’s a production related to crime.

It’s not the first time that an informative film has quickly become one of the most recognized, especially if it belongs to the true crime genre. One of the most well-known titles is How to Become a Cult Leader.

Brian Knappenberger (We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists and The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz) directed the movie, while Michael Johnson is one of the few cast members.

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America is the new trend on Netflix

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America is the new Netflix documentary that has deeply moved hundreds of viewers due to the harsh reality it portrays. The film lasts a little over an hour and a half and is composed of a significant amount of archival material.

The story, composed of exclusive interviews with victims, testimonies from informants, and former employees of the organization, unveils how the Boy Scouts of America have attempted to conceal one of the most horrendous child se*ual ab*se scandals.