In 2018, Netflix produced what would become one of the most well-known romantic comedy/drama film on the platform, which featured Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez as two of the main characters in its sequel.

Both stars reached a significant peak in popularity after their roles in the movie, and they have since landed other major leading roles. Elordi is set to star in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, while Zakhar Perez released Red, White & Royal Blue.

Currently, the drama has a total of three installments and is one of the most-watched on the streaming service. The latest movie took place in 2021 and was directed by Vince Marcello, known for titles like Zombie Prom.

The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on the platform in 2020 and has since become one of Netflix‘s most-watched films, especially during Valentine’s Day. Joey King stars in the movie, with Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez joining her.

The story follows Elle Evans, who has just enjoyed the most romantic summer of her life with her boyfriend, Noah Flynn, a reformed bad boy. However, as the school year begins, he goes to Harvard and she returns to high school for her senior year.