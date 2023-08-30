Michael Fassbender is the new lead actor who is gearing up for one of the most anticipated releases of the year: The Killer. The Netflix-produced movie is directed by the iconic David Fincher.

“After a fateful accident, an assassin faces his bosses and himself in an international pursuit that insists it’s not personal”, describes the official synopsis of the upcoming movie starring the X-Men actor.

The cast is filled with other major stars, who are recognized as icons within the industry. Among them are Tilda Swinton, Monique Ganderton and Arliss Howard. Here, check out the horror movie you should watch before the thriller…

The Michael Fassbender movie that you should watch on Netflix

The Snowman premiered in theaters in 2017 and later made its prominent appearance in the Netflix catalog in the United States. The drama and horror thriller was directed by Tomas Alfredson.

The story follows Detective Harry Hole (Fassbender), who investigates the disappearance of a woman whose scarf is found wrapped around a sinister snowman figure.

Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson are the ones who teamed up to lead the film, but they weren’t alone, as the cast features some familiar faces. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, J.K. Simmons and Toby Jones are some of them.