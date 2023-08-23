Daniel Craig (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) has always been known as one of the best action actors, especially after his portrayal of James Bond. However, Netflix has one of his acclaimed dramatic titles.

This is a creation of Rian Johnson (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), who was responsible for directing and writing the screenplay. The cast was filled with megastars, including Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

The movie marks the second installment of one of the most well-known stories in the comedy, crime, and action genre. It was announced that there will be a third part, positioning the franchise as a trilogy.

Glass Onion, the Daniel Craig thriller that is trending on Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on the streaming platform last year and has since become one of the most recognizable titles in the career of the 007 actor. This week, it has once again become a trend on Netflix.

The story follows tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invites his friends for a getaway to his private Greek island. When someone ends up dead, detective Benoit Blanc takes charge of the case.

In addition to Craig, the cast of the sequel includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Noah Segan, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jackie Hoffman.