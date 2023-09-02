Mads Mikkelsen has always been recognized as one of the most versatile, talented and well-rounded actors in the industry. He can excel in everything from comedy to the most thrilling drama, making them all box office successes.

In 2018, he starred in a suspenseful thriller that sends chills down your spine and captivates you from the first minute. Now it has found a place in the catalog of one of the most popular streaming platforms of all.

This is Netflix and the film has become quite a trend among its users. It was directed by Joe Penna (Turning Point), who also contributed to the script’s development alongside Ryan Morrison (Stowaway).

Arctic, the dramatic thriller that is trending on Netflix

Mads Mikkelsen is the one who brings Overgård to life in Arctic, one of Netflix‘s most popular suspenseful drama thrillers, which has recently become a trend among users from various countries once again.

The story follows a man stranded in the Arctic who, after a plane crash, must decide whether to stay in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or embark on a deadly journey into the unknown.

The cast isn’t very extensive; it consists of the actor from Doctor Strange and two more stars. These are Maria Thelma Smáradóttir, who portrays a young woman, and Tintrinai Thikhasuk, who plays the helicopter pilot.