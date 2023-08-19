Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) were very young when they joined forces in 2014 to bring to life one of the most well-known fantasy movies, particularly among fans of the writer Richelle Mead.

Despite not being the main characters in the dramatic thriller, the stars had some small cameos within the story. Both shared the screen with figures like Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry, Claire Foy and Olga Kurylenko.

Hyland revealed that it was on the set of the film where she met Dominic Sherwood, with whom she had a romantic relationship until 2017. The title is one of the most popular on Netflix right now.

Vampire Academy is the trending fantasy thriller on Netflix

Vampire Academy was directed by Mark Waters and debuted in theaters in 2014, almost ten years ago. This week, it has once again become a trend on Netflix, all thanks to users from around the world.

The story follows Rose Hathaway, who is a Dhampir, a half-human, half-vampire guardian of the Moroi, peaceful mortal vampires living discreetly within our world. Her calling is to protect the Moroi from immortal, bloodthirsty vampires.