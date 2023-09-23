Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett portrayed two of the main characters in a British fantasy film that was shot in live-action and is now shining in the Netflix catalog in the United States.

The production you’re referring to is directed by the actor Andy Serkis and is based on an iconic novel by Rudyard Kipling. The book was published in 1894 and has since become a worldwide classic.

The streaming platform provided a home for this title some time ago, and since then, it has been categorized as one of the most popular among American users. Here, check out which adventure film you should watch…

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, the must-watch classic movie on Netflix

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle made its big-screen debut in 2018, and its cast was filled with A-list stars like Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, who provided the voices and brought to life the characters of Bagheera and Kaa.

The title is currently available on Netflix for viewers in the United States. It has a runtime of nearly two hours and is rated suitable for ages 13 and older, making it ideal for family viewing.

The story follows Mowgli, a boy raised in the jungle among animals, not all of whom accept him because the tiger Shere Khan will do everything in his power to eliminate the boy. However, in the world, there are even greater dangers than Shere Khan.

The rest of the main cast members who were chosen to join the ensemble included Naomie Harris, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Jack Reynor, Eddie Marsan, Peter Mullan, Tom Hollander, Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand.