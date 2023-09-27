Netflix: The must-watch fantasy short film with Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes just hours after its release

Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes joined forces and talents to star in the first fantasy short film, which is part of a series of four shorts adapted from Dahl’s stories, all of which will be arriving on Netflix this week.

It was written, co-produced and directed by the acclaimed Wes Anderson (Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs). The story is based on the tale of the same name, written by Roald Dahl in 1977.

Principal photography took place in London at the beginning of 2022, but it didn’t make its big screen debut until September 2023. It was available in theaters for some time until today when it was added to the catalog.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the new drama with A-list stars on Netflix

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar marks Wes Anderson‘s second cinematic adaptation of Dahl’s stories, and it’s certainly not the last. It arrived in Netflix‘s catalog early this morning and is one of the titles you can’t miss.

The movie tells the story of a wealthy man who discovers the existence of a guru who can see without using their eyes and sets out to master that ability to cheat in the game.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend and Jarvis Cocker are the ones who were chosen to star in the short film by the iconic director.