Joe Alwyn has been part of several successful productions, as seen in the case of the Hulu series Conversations with Friends. Netflix has provided a home for one of his movies, where he shared the screen with top-tier stars.

It’s a production directed by Chris Weitz, with the screenplay written by Matthew Orton. The thriller was not only filled with familiar faces but also managed to take home two nominations.

Despite having its grand premiere on the big screen in 2018, it still remains a trending movie on the streaming platform. It’s based on a true story, with events that took place in Argentina.

Operation Finale, the historical thriller that shines on Netflix

Operation Finale is one of the historical classics that depicts the efforts of Israeli intelligence operatives to locate and capture the SS officer in Argentina during the 1960s. Some time ago, the title found a home on Netflix.

The story is set fifteen years after World War II and follows a team of secret agents who come together to track down Adolf Eichmann, the infamous Nazi architect of the Holocaust, who had escaped justice after the war.

Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Peter Strauss, Nick Kroll, Lior Raz, Michael Aronov, Joe Alwyn, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Haley Lu Richardson and Peter Strauss are some of the actors who were part of the spy movie.