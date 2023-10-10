New titles have been added to Netflix‘s catalog this week, and many of them are original productions of the platform. However, the service also has an extensive list of classics that have been released in recent years.

One of them belongs to the horror genre and has been starred by Thomas Doherty and Nathalie Emmanuel, who are recognized in the industry for their roles in productions like the new version of Gossip Girl and Game of Thrones.

Since Halloween is only a few weeks away, it’s the ideal time to make a list of movies to watch on the night of October 31st. So, here, check out which spooky fantasy thriller you should add to your list…

The Invitation, the trending horror/vampire movie to watch on Netflix US

The Invitation premiered last year and not only starred Thomas Doherty and Nathalie Emmanuel but also featured 11 main faces in the supernatural horror project, which now shines on Netflix.

The story follows Evie, who is left without any family but discovers the existence of a distant cousin through a DNA analysis. The new family invites her to a wedding in England, and what begins as a fairy tale turns into a nightmare.

The thriller was directed by Jessica M. Thompson, with Blair Butler responsible for the writing and Emile Gladstone in charge of production. The plot is inspired by Bram Stoker‘s iconic novel, Dracula.

Originally, the movie was going to be called The Bride when it was still under the production of Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert‘s Ghost House Pictures. However, this changed when both of them left the project due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner and Sean Pertwee are just a few of the actors who accompanied the young stars (Doherty and Emmanuel) during the development of the plot.