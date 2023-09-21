Asa Butterfield comes from several years of success, and this morning, one of the most anticipated titles premiered on Netflix: the fourth and final season of Sex Education, which consists of eight episodes and a nearly 80-minute finale.

The actor gained a lot of popularity after playing Otis in the series, but he was already an established figure in the industry, especially after building a career based on major productions.

One of them is a mystery, suspense and horror thriller. It’s not only available on the streaming giant but has also become one of the trending movies this week. Here, check out which one it is…

Choose or Die, the horror thirller with Asa Butterfield on Netflix

Choose or Die debuted on the platform last year and has garnered a substantial viewership since mid-April. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it has become a classic for the 26-year-old British actor.

The story follows a young programmer who, after starting a lost 1980s survival horror game, unleashes a hidden curse that shatters reality and forces her to make terrifying choices and face deadly consequences.

Iola Evans co-starred in the film alongside the star of Sex Education, and they were joined by other notable figures such as Robert Englund, Angela Griffin, Kate Fleetwood and Eddie Marsan.