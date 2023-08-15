Netflix perhaps has the most extensive catalog of movies and series from around the world. However, this vastness can sometimes make it frustrating when searching for new movies. Therefore, we’re here to recommend an Indian thriller that is an absolute must-watch.

Recently, some of the most-watched movies on the platform include several thrillers such as “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorian, as well as Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2” or Jennifer Lopez’s “Mother.”

However, there are numerous riveting thrillers produced in other countries. One of them is this movie that holds a unique distinction; it’s one of the few films to be produced, written, and directed by a single person. Find out more here.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 or Single Slipper Size 7, a gripping thriller

“Oththa Seruppu Size 7,” known simply as “Oththa Seruppu,” is a gripping Indian Tamil-language thriller film from 2019. The movie was produced, written, and directed by R. Parthiban under the Bioscope Film Framers banner.

Parthiban also stars in the sole character role. The movie’s plot centers around the aftermath of a murder suspect’s arrest. The suspect presents his peculiar methods through a dramatic retelling, revealing truths that extend beyond the alleged crime.

The movie holds a score of 8,4/10 on IMDb, and a 3,5 stars on Letterboxd. Despite having only one character, the film knows how to maintain the audience interested in the mystery, thanks to its emotional depth. So, don’t miss this unique film.