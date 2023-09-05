The streaming giant not only has a wide variety of titles in its catalog but also many of them belong to the reality TV format. Now, a Japanese production has arrived to stay and succeed on Netflix.

The first season consists of a total of twelve episodes, which have been gradually released, with some still yet to be launched. Tomorrow, the tenth installment will be added, making it one of the most highly anticipated episodes for fans.

This is not the first time the title has been aired, as it was previously developed with the Abema network. This time, it is an adaptation of the original program “Who Is the Wolf”, which ran for 13 seasons.

Is She the Wolf? is the new Japanese trend on Netflix

Is She the Wolf? has entered the trending list this morning and is one of the titles you can’t miss on the streaming giant. It could become one of the most-watched titles, so it’s time to add it to your watch-list.

“The search for true love is on, but among the women hides at least one wolf who is forbidden to fall in love”, describes the synopsis of the new reality show/dating series that recently arrived in Netflix’s catalog.

The cast is not only filled with Japanese actors but also includes many well-known stars in the industry. Some of the most recognized figures are Yuuki Luna, Ell, Sakurako Okubo, Nako Yabuki and Masaki Nakao.